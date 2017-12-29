Isco and Morata team up in London night out

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Isco this week as the pair enjoyed time in London together during the Spanish winter break.

After being benched for Madrid’s crunch El Clasico clash with Barcelona last weekend, Spanish midfielder Isco decided to make the trip to the English capital with his girlfriend Sara Salamo.

Morata, who was enjoying a short break from the busy Premier League schedule, posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his newly-pregnant wife Alice Campello hanging out with Isco and his girlfriend in London.

And it appeared that Morata very much enjoyed spending some quality downtime with his good friend following his big-money move from Madrid in the summer.

The 25-year-old Spaniard captioned his social media post: ‘What a joy to be able to share with you for a while! Hope to repeat soon!’

The Spanish duo are longtime friends after lifting the under-21 European Championships together in 2011, as well as being team-mates for both club and country.

Meanwhile, Isco and his partner made the most of their trip to London by visiting Camden Town and the local restaurants, as well as listening to some live music.

Isco’s girlfriend Salamo posted pictures and videos on her Instagram story of the loved-up pair dining together as well as listening to some music in the crisp London conditions.

Despite the midfielder’s innocent trip to visit his friend in London, some Chelsea fans got rather excited about the prospect of Morata trying to convince him to sign for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Isco will soon have to turn his attentions back to football as Madrid return to action on January 4 against Numancia in the Copa del Rey before taking on Celta Vigo in La Liga just three days later.

