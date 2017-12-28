 Israel Passes Controversial Law Altering Police Powers – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Israel Passes Controversial Law Altering Police Powers – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Israel Passes Controversial Law Altering Police Powers
Israeli border police hold a position during clashes with Palestinian protestors near the Qalandia checkpoint. Photo: THOMAS COEX / AFP. Israel's parliament passed a controversial law Thursday limiting the police's ability to recommend charges

