Israel reacts to declaration that Jerusalem does not belong to Jews, Arabs

The Israeli embassy in Cairo, Egypt, has expressed gratitude at an Egyptian writer’s controversial remarks about the status of Jerusalem. The embassy was reacting to an interview that was broadcast on Sunday, in which Youssef Ziedan, a popular Egyptian novelist and scholar, declared that the al-Aqsa mosque is not located in Jerusalem’s al-Haram al-Sharif compound. […]

Israel reacts to declaration that Jerusalem does not belong to Jews, Arabs

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

