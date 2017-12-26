Israel woos ten countries to move embassies to Jerusalem – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Israel woos ten countries to move embassies to Jerusalem
Daily Post Nigeria
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it has started making contact with10 countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the city as capital of Israel. The Ministry said “at least 10 countries …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!