Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in Mediterranean

More than 250 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Italy’s Coast Guard said. A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from a non-governmental organisation. Migrant arrivals to Italy have fallen by […]

