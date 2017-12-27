 Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in Mediterranean | Nigeria Today
Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in Mediterranean

Posted on Dec 27, 2017

More than 250 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Italy’s Coast Guard said. A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from a non-governmental organisation. Migrant arrivals to Italy have fallen by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

