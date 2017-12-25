It’ll be risky to scrap SARS -Egbochukwu

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Nwachukwu Egbochuku is a retired Commissioner of Police. He retired from the police 12 years ago. In this interview, he spoke on the move to scrap the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), just as he gave thumbs up to the IG of police for his commitment to security issues in Nigeria and also spoke on other policing issues.

Looking at policing now and then, what contrast can you draw?

The truth is that the government is not interested in enhancing police job. They are not interested in making the police productive. The manpower in the police now is grossly inadequate. Politicians have taken over almost all the police hands and we do not have enough hands. In those days, there were politicians but they were not as demanding as the politicians of today. They want you to guard their homes, follow them around. Then, we used to recruit almost every month, but these days, the government no longer makes such provision. The last time, 10,000 policemen were recruited and if you spread that among 36 states, you can see what that gives. I am not quite happy with the government because the government is making it seem as if the army is in charge of internal security. This should not be so. The army is still recruiting but the police are not. The United Nations has specified 400 people to one policeman. But here we have up to 1000 people to one policeman. I do not know how they expect that to work. So, I would like the government to allow the police to recruit every month. And then equip them. That is the most important.

Do you think the outcry for SARS to be scrapped is proper?

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) should never be scrapped or else the consequences may be very costly to Nigerians. Like in Anambra State, you remember the case of one Ofeakwu who was a very notorious armed robber and kidnapper. He operated mainly within Oraifite, Nnewi and Ozubulu axis and made life hellish for lots of people. He was a ruler in his own kingdom and there was a time he shot four policemen at Ozubulu but it was SARS that curtailed and decimated his arsenal. SARS trailed him and got him arrested, he was charged to court with his father and it was the then governor, Peter Obi that led the demolition of the houses he built in Oraifite with blood money. SARS has helped in many ways to calm troubled areas security wise not only in Anambra but across different parts of the state. I support the fact that the IGP is taking practical steps to reorganise SARS, I know there are pockets of policemen who take laws into their hands and engage in excesses but that doesn’t mean that SARS should be scrapped. What is required is just to separate the bad eggs from the system and I’m happy the IGP is handling the situation. Even the Public Complaints Unit of the SARS has been made effective and I believe the reformation will remain a continuous process. Life would be risky in most states if SARS is scrapped completely.

As at now the crime level in Anambra is down to almost zero. The present governor is doing a lot alongside the present commissioner of police. Their combined effort is why we are enjoying Anambra State.

What can you say about the performance of the present IG of police?

IGP Ibrahim Idris has performed very well. He is responsive to situations and his actions have been a morale booster to the police. Across different states, one can see his zeal and actions in policing the nation to achieve effective security. For the Anambra election, the IG visited, detailed the DIG Operations, Habila to be in charge. He directed that the CPs should take over Area Commands and DPOs taken over by Assistant Commissioners of Police. The most interesting thing he did that boosted the ego of the men was paying policemen their allowances through the bank before the Election Day. It had never happened before, and the men were very happy doing the job. I went out that day and at my polling booth I saw the policemen there looking happy. The IG should be applauded for that. The Anambra election was a test case for the police and they succeeded in policing all the polling units. I am happy with the present IG for that and many more.

What are areas you would like to see attended to in the police force?

Equipment, equipment and equipment. The police have no equipment and each state command is supposed to be well equipped to attend to the crimes in their area effectively. Like, someone is kidnapped and the kidnapper is calling the family demanding for ransom, the police should have the right gadgets to be able to track the call to the location of the criminals. This is how it is in developed countries. So, the best thing is for the Nigerian government to equip the police. If you see an American policeman, he is there with all gadgets. He is even on CCTV. So, if the Nigerian government has half the equipments the Americans have, the police will excel and crime will be reduced drastically.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

