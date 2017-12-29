 It’s official: Weah is Liberia’s President-elect | Nigeria Today
It’s official: Weah is Liberia’s President-elect

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Friday formally declared international football icon, George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), as President-elect of Liberia. Chairman of the commission, Mr Jerome Korkoya, made the declaration after announcing the final results of the Dec. 26 presidential runoff election at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia. The final…

