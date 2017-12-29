It’s shameful Buhari, APC cannot solve Nigeria’s fuel crisis – ADP
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) yesterday said it was a shame that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot find lasting solution to the recurring incidence of fuel scarcity in the country. The ADP national chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, in a statement signed by the Party’s Director of Media and Publicity, […]
It’s shameful Buhari, APC cannot solve Nigeria’s fuel crisis – ADP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!