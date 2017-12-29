It’s shameful Buhari, APC cannot solve Nigeria’s fuel crisis – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) yesterday said it was a shame that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot find lasting solution to the recurring incidence of fuel scarcity in the country. The ADP national chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, in a statement signed by the Party’s Director of Media and Publicity, […]

