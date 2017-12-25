 Jamie Carragher brands Liverpool player ‘a joke’ for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour at Arsenal – Express.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jamie Carragher brands Liverpool player ‘a joke’ for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour at Arsenal – Express.co.uk

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Jamie Carragher brands Liverpool player 'a joke' for 'unacceptable' behaviour at Arsenal
Express.co.uk
Jordan Henderson went down clutching his hamstring in the ninth minute at the Emirates and he had lengthy treatment on the pitch. Henderson struggled off but Liverpool had to play on with 10 men for a few minutes because James Milner wasn't ready to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.