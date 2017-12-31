Jamie Dimon
“Bitcoin is a fraud.” Four small words ignited a maelstrom when JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon took the stage at a conference in September. The blockchain world was never quite the same again. In response, bitcoin became the talk of Wall Street, and in that dialogue a beast was unleashed that maybe … just maybe … took bitcoin out of obscurity, to its new peaks above $10,000.
