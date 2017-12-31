Jay-Z, Beyonce imagine daughter as US leader in new video

President Blue Ivy Carter?

New York, United States | AFP | Music power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce have imagined their daughter as a transformative US leader in a new video.

Blue Ivy, who turns six on January 7, is depicted as leading an all-female constitutional convention in 2050 in a video released Friday for her father’s song “Family Feud.”

The video — shot by “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, one of the most prominent African-American women in Hollywood — tells a story with echoes of “Game of Thrones” and Shakespearean tragedy as it depicts a futuristic conflict.

The plot cuts back to 2050 as “America’s founding mothers” — a cheeky take on the “founding fathers” who established the US political system — passionately debate whether to preserve the constitution’s Second Amendment, which protects the right to bear arms.

The women needed to revise the constitution at a time “when some thought that making America great meant making us afraid of each other,” a descendant is heard saying — in an unmistakable critique of President Donald Trump and his campaign slogan.

The convention ends with a forceful appeal from the meeting’s leader: “America is a family, and the whole family should be free.”

The descendant mentions wisdom she learned from her father — and her identity becomes clear as the story shifts to the year 2018 and the real-life Blue Ivy is seen with Jay-Z in church.

Jay-Z then opens his song, appearing as if he is giving confession as Beyonce — sporting robes and a cap resembling the miter worn by Catholic cardinals — dances about.

“Family Feud” does not explicitly depict Blue Ivy as president, but the video quickly sparked chatter online.

“President Blue Ivy 2050. #FamilyFeud. I’ll be 79 when I cast this vote,” hip-hop drummer and producer Questlove wrote on Twitter.

The song appeared on Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated album “4:44,” in which the rapper acknowledged infidelity to Beyonce, although “Family Feud” lyrically looks largely at his place in hip-hop.

Jay-Z and Beyonce, who together are worth an estimated $1 billion, have been increasingly outspoken about their left-leaning political views and are friendly with former president Barack Obama.

The “Family Feud” video, which appears only on Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming platform, features cameos by multiple film and television stars including Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Brie Larson.

The post Jay-Z, Beyonce imagine daughter as US leader in new video appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

