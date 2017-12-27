 Jerusalem: Guatemala defends embassy move as ex-VP condemns decision | Nigeria Today
Jerusalem: Guatemala defends embassy move as ex-VP condemns decision

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Guatemala has explained its decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “The decision was taken without pressure from the United States,” Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel told reporters. She said it amounted to “a foreign policy decision, therefore sovereign.” Jovel said Tuesday that there is no intention to reverse the decision. “What […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

