Jerusalem: Israel plans to honour Donald Trump

Israel has decided to name a new train line after US President Donald Trump. This follows Trump’s bold move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. Reports by Hebrew daily Yediot Ahronot on Wednesday, said Israel’s national train operator, Israel Railways, is planning on naming the last stop in Jerusalem for its new […]

