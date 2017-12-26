 Jerusalem: Palestinian Christian leaders react to Trump’s decision | Nigeria Today
Jerusalem: Palestinian Christian leaders react to Trump’s decision

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Palestinian Christian leaders have rejected United States’ President Donald Trump’s decision which endorsed the ancient city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. They described it as “dangerous” and “insulting.” Trump’s December 6 announcement ignited protests across the Muslim world and drawn international condemnation. The archbishop of Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox church, Atallah Hanna, said the US move […]

