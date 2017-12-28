Jerusalem: Russia finally reacts to Trump’s decision
Russia has disagreed with US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Russian Ambassador to Vatican, Alexander Avdeyev, made the position of his country known. Avdeyev recalled that Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, in one of his recent statements, said that the status quo of Jerusalem, which is […]
Jerusalem: Russia finally reacts to Trump’s decision
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!