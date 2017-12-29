Jerusalem: US envoy lambasts Palestinians over reaction to Trump’s decision
US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman has criticized Palestinian reaction to President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Middle Eastern country. He described the response as provocative, unnecessary, and “anti-Semitic.” Friedman, who strongly supported the US policy shift regarding the capital, said the Palestinians were “largely emotional” and “unfortunately overreacted.” He said […]
Jerusalem: US envoy lambasts Palestinians over reaction to Trump’s decision
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!