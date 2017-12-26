 Lingard Rescues United Vs Burnley; Moses, Ndidi In Action As Chelsea Win, Leicester Lose – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lingard Rescues United Vs Burnley; Moses, Ndidi In Action As Chelsea Win, Leicester Lose – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Lingard Rescues United Vs Burnley; Moses, Ndidi In Action As Chelsea Win, Leicester Lose
Complete Sports Nigeria
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing result against Burnley at Old Trafford as they fought back from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw in a Premier League game on Tuesday.Substitute Jesse Lingard scored two second-half goals to cancel out Ashley Barnes
Lingard rescues Man UtdThe Punch
Lingard salvages 2-2 draw for Man United against BurnleyDaily Mail
Mourinho mad to play Zlatan at No.10 as Lingard saves Man UtdGoal.com

all 273 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.