“Jesus Was Never Poor” – Kenyan Bishop Allan Kiuna Defends His Lavish Lifestyle

Kenyan pastor Bishop, Allan Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church in Nairobi, has defended his lavish lifestyle following criticisms on social media. Bishop Kiuna’s church has 15 Kenyan branches and five international churches. According to The Star, the Bishop has been posting series of photos of his family’s Christmas vacation in Australia. He travels […]

The post “Jesus Was Never Poor” – Kenyan Bishop Allan Kiuna Defends His Lavish Lifestyle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

