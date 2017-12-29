Jonathan congratulates Liberia’s President-elect Weah

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday congratulated Liberian President-elect, George Opong Weah, for winning the West African nation’s election.

He advised the new Liberian leader to maintain his policy of open-mindedness in his new position.

Weah, a former soccer star and standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the presidential election was declared winner on Thursday after garnering over 60 percent of the votes in the election run off held on December 26.

Jonathan, who has just returned from Monrovia after leading the National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia, posted the goodwill message to Weah on

his Facebook page, saying: “I congratulate the declared winner, Mr. George Weah. I urge him to continue as he has started, with an open arms policy. Everybody is a winner when democracy wins. And democracy has won today.”

The former President also commended Liberians for demonstrating the willingness to give democracy chance.

He added: “Throughout my political life, I have lived by the creed that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of their citizens. I am most grateful to the nation of Liberia and especially the candidates – Mr. George Weah and Mr. Joseph Boakai, for living up to this creed. As co-leader of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia for these elections, I salute the zest for democracy of the Liberian people.”

The post Jonathan congratulates Liberia’s President-elect Weah appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

