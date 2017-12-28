Jonathan, others commend Liberians over peaceful election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the co-leader of the National Democratic Institute Election Observer group to the Liberian presidential election run-off election, and other leaders of the delegation have declared the Boxing Day election in the West African country as peaceful, orderly and well-organized.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) stated this in its preliminary statement issued on the election.

The delegation, however, stressed that official election results were not yet complete and urged the Liberian political parties and candidates to cooperate in good faith with the National Election Commission for the results to be expeditiously released.

Speaking of his experience in Liberia, Jonathan said: “I am proud of Liberians, who have come from crisis to democracy and have shown themselves to be a model of peace and stability in the region. Democracy goes beyond election day and if Liberia succeeds, West Africa succeeds, Africa succeeds, and the world succeeds.”

The Kosovo’s former President, Atifete Jahjaga, added: “The NDI delegation would like to congratulate the people of Liberia for exercising their right to vote and for making a historic step towards the consolidation of democracy in their country. It is my hope that the positive trends that we have observed during this election will be sustained and further improved during future elections.”

The NDI Liberia international election observer delegation included 36 political and civic leaders, elections experts and regional specialists from 18 countries across Africa, Europe and North America.

Other members of the team are – Hanna Tetteh, Ghana’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, Regional Director of NDI.

