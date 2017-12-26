Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri attacks Buhari over 74 years age claim

Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s age. The former Presidential aide wondered how a president who cannot remember his real age can remember his campaign promises. In a tweet via his social media handle, the former presidential aide described Buhari […]

Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri attacks Buhari over 74 years age claim

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

