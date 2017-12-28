JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks
The Nation Newspaper
The Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising the Nigeria Navy, Air Force and Army, on Thursday, launched 'Operation Jagunlabi', to fight pipeline vandals around the creeks in Lagos. The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Slyvanus Abbah …
Military launch “Operation Jagunlabi” to check vandalism in Western waters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!