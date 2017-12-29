 JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks | Nigeria Today
JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising the Nigeria Navy, Air Force and Army, on Thursday, launched ‘Operation Jagunlabi’, to fight pipeline vandals around the creeks in Lagos. The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Slyvanus Abbah, who flagged off the operation in Majidun, Ikorodu, told journalists that it was aimed at combating the menace of…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

