Jubilation in Ogun as DPR sanctions filling station, dispenses fuel for free

There was wild jubilation on Monday at Mani Petrol Station, Mowe, Ogun State as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), sanctioned the owner and instructed him to dispense fuel for free to motorists. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Head of Operations, DPR office in the state, Kasali Akinade, had earlier visited the station […]

