Jude Okoye Pays Hospital Bills Of A Woman Who Delivered Triplets
Psquare Jude Okoye reported pays Hospital Bills Of a woman who delivered triplets through #TAPChallenge. Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze who shared this good news on Instgram Said the music manager have taken care of the hospital bills of the woman in picture above who delivered triplets but couldn’t take care of her hospital bills. Freeze […]
The post Jude Okoye Pays Hospital Bills Of A Woman Who Delivered Triplets appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!