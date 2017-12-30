Jumanji hits cinemas at Yuletide

Jumanji, a film adaptation of the 1981 children’s book of the same title by Chris Van Allsburg, which premiered simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia on Friday December 22, 2017, has been drawing audiences to the cinemas across the three countries on a daily basis.

The high demand for the movie at the box office could be attributed to two reasons: It’s an interesting epic and adventurous remake of the 1995 work of the same title, and secondly, its release by Silverbird Film Distribution West Africa coincided with the Yuletide.

Starring Kevin Hart, Dwanye Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Can, Jumanji was directed by Jack Kasdan and produced by David Housemholter, Jack Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Gracia, Ted Field, and Mike Weser.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ turns the table as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars. What they discover is that, you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

