Junior Orange Bowl Golf Championships: Georgia Oboh battles 42 others in US

In furtherance of her build up to the 2018 World Youth Olympic Games, Nigeria’s Georgia Oboh will today battle 42 others at the 53rd Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship holding in Florida, United States.

Oboh, 16, featured at the 5th 3e Actuaries Open in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea before leaving Nigeria at the weekend to US will be making her second appearance at the 18 holes, 71 par championships.

With Australia’s Karl Vilips and South Korea’s Somi Lee aiming to defend their boys and girls titles this year, Oboh as the only African competing in the tournament will be rubbing shoulders with the best juniors from Sweden, Peru, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Wales, Argentina, Portugal, Venezuela, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Norway.

Oboh described the experience in Equatorial Guinea as helpful particularly after competing with some of the world’s best. “I think the experience in Mongomo will be useful to me because I played with some of the best in the world. I learnt some tricks from them in terms of what they do before each round and these are valuable lessons for me. In general, it was an awesome experience playing on one of the best golf courses in the world coupled with the warmth reception put together by the organizers. I look forward to returning there next year,” Oboh said.

Oboh has been paired with America duo of Haylin Harris and Monet Chun in the first round of the Junior Orange Bowl and they are expected to play for four days to determine the new champions in the boys and girls events.

