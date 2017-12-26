Jurgen Klopp says 5-0 Swansea result ‘perfect’ for Liverpool – ESPN.co.uk
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
Jurgen Klopp says 5-0 Swansea result 'perfect' for Liverpool
ESPN.co.uk
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool had to work extremely hard for their "perfect result" in the 5-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday evening. Liverpool moved back into the top four on Boxing Day after scoring five times against the relegation …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!