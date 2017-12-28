 Just in: Weah officially declared winner of Liberia presidential poll | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just in: Weah officially declared winner of Liberia presidential poll

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja George Weah is set to become Liberia’s president following Tuesday’s run-off election. The National Elections Commission said that with 98.1% of ballots counted, the former footballer had won 61.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.