Juventus rejects Man Utd £70m plus Mkhitaryan offer for Paulo Dybala

JUVENTUS have rejected an offer of £70million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United for Paulo Dybala. It is understood the reigning Serie A champions want around £86m for the highly-rated Argentinian — which is the same price as Antoine Griezmann’s buy-out clause. The Frenchman had been United’s prime target, however Jose Mourinho believes the money would […]

