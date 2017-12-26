Kachia Old Boys To Honour el-Rufai Over Educational Reform

BY MIDAT JOSEPH, Kaduna

The Old Students of the Government Secondary School, Kachia in Kaduna State has concluded arrangement to honour Governor Nasir el-Rufai with an award of excellence for reinvigorating the educating sector in the State.

The old students, under the platform of Government Secondary School Kachia Old Student Association (KACHOSA) said all arrangements has been put in place for the school golden jubilee celebration anniversary slated between December 28 and 30, 2017.

The Chairman organizing Committee for the anniversary, Dr. Adamu Sani said in a statement available to Journalists in Kaduna.

According to the statement, part of the activities lined up for the event include foundation laying of the school gate which would be named ‘GOLDEN JUBILEE GATE.

The executive members of the association are also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El- Rufa’I

“in addition to a public lecture on the Pathetic State of education in Northern Nigeria to be delivered by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Kabir Mato”, he said.

The statement added that the association will crown its activities with a dinner,awards night holding at Asaa Pyramid Hotel kaduna

The statement also said, Gov el-rufai of Kaduna state would receive award of excellence for reinvigorating the educating sector as well as some distinguished personalities who have contributed to the growth of the school in various aspects.

The statement further highlighted some of the activities marking the anniversary where members of the association will on Friday visit an orphanage home in Kaduna to donate relief materials.

The Government Secondary School Kachia was established in 1967 as the first public secondary school in the entire southern part of Kaduna State.