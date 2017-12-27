Kachikwu denies memo on petroleum shortage

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu has denied that authorship of a “July 2017 Memo” in which he purportedly predicted the ongoing shortage of PMS, popularly known as petrol in the country. A statement released on Wednesday by the spokesperson in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Idang Alibi, reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a purported memo by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to the President on the fuel crisis.

