Kaduna lawmaker gives 250 Scholarship

Pays WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees for 200 others A MEMBER representing Basawa Constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Mukhtar Isah Hazo, said he has awarded scholarships to 250 students in his ward. Hazo said he has also paid for the WAEC, NECO, JAMB and post UTME fees for more than 200 students from […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

