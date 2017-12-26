Kane: Alli Thrives On Boos

Harry Kane, says his Tottenham teammate, Dele Alli thrives best on jeers on the field of play.

The England international teammate was targeted by the Burnley crowd, after an early tackle on Charlie Taylor resulted in only a yellow. And it was fuelled after he won a penalty, via what many feels was a dive.

Alli was not spared by the home crowd, but that did not seem to affect him and Kane says he finds it motivating.

“I think it makes him play better,” Kane said. “You saw him against Burnley – I thought it was fantastic. He fed off the crowd.

“He was the pantomime villain out there but he got two assists – the penalty and my third goal. That’s when he’s at his best. Hopefully he continues like that.

“Dele was great. He was aggressive – we were all aggressive and that’s what we said [before the game]. We had to come out, press, make runs behind, be aggressive and brave with the ball. That’s what happened and we deserved to win.

“He’s a great person and he’s a great player. He’s got that aggressive side to him and that’s what makes him who he is.

“I don’t think he stepped over the mark at all against Burnley. I think the penalty was definitely a penalty, but of course away from home you always get fans getting on someone’s back and it was Dele [that time].

“But Dele is staying focused. It’s important for us that he plays like he did – I thought he was fantastic. People are going to talk.

“In football, there’s always someone criticising you and it’s about how you cope with that. I think he’s doing well.”

The post Kane: Alli Thrives On Boos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

