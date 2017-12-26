Kane “proud” to end Messi-Ronaldo duopoly after record-breaking display

England forward Harry Kane on Tuesday said he was delighted to be mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Tottenham Hotspur player said this after scoring a hat-trick in the London club’s 5-2 win over Southampton, which sent three prestigious records tumbling. Kane will end 2017 on 56 goals for club and country, the first player outside of Ronaldo and Messi to finish the year top scorer in Europe since 2009.

