Kano Zakkat Commission Disburses N20m To Needy In 2017

The Kano State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has disbursed N20 million as alms to the needy from January to date.

The Director General of the commission, Alhaji Safiyanu Gwagwarwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday that the money which was collected from the wealthy Muslims in the state, was disbursed to over 250 less-privileged persons across the state.

“We were able to collect N20 million and same was disbursed to the poorest of the poor in the state.

“The aim of Zakkat is to support the less-privileged in the society to reduce poverty among them and discourage them from begging,” Gwagwarwa said.

He said the commission had also distributed 300 bags of maize 100 bags of Sorghum and 50 bags of millet within the period under review.

He said the commission had received donation of food items from wealthy Muslims and traders including rice, spaghetti,macaroni, Maize and millet which were also distributed to the needy in the state.

According to him, the commission also awarded scholarship to some indigent students in addition to offsetting medical bills of a number of patients who had no means of paying the bills.

He enjoined well-to-do Muslims in the state to ensure prompt payment of their zakkat to enable the commission distribute it to the needy to alleviate their sufferings.

The director-general commended the state government for its continued support to the commission. (NAN)