 Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award
Vanguard
N'GOLO KANTE is the French Player of the Year for 2017.The Chelsea midfielder received 92 votes, pipping Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe to the crown by five votes. Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and then
N'Golo Kante Rounds Off Stunning 2017 With French Footballer of the Year AwardSports Illustrated
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante sees off Kylian Mbappe to be named French Player of the Year for 2017Mirror.co.uk
Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year awardSBS – The World Game
Pundit Arena –Global Times –Olisa Blogazine –Garowe Online
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.