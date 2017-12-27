Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award – Vanguard
Vanguard
Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award
Vanguard
N'GOLO KANTE is the French Player of the Year for 2017.The Chelsea midfielder received 92 votes, pipping Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe to the crown by five votes. Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and then …
Comments
