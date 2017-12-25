 Katsina State ex-speaker defects to APC | Nigeria Today
Katsina State ex-speaker defects to APC

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics

Former Speaker of the Katina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yau GojoGojo, on Monday formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). GojoGojo made the declaration in Maiadua, Katsina State where he was officially received by Gov. Aminu Masari and other top APC officials.

