Keep your New Year promises, PDP tells FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday advised the federal government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to issue any New Year message to Nigerians, saying earlier promises made were not fulfilled.

The party said Nigerians have been left dispirited by the litany of woes visited on them in the past two years by the APC government, stressing that it would be the height of irresponsibility on the part of government to spew another round of propaganda and

false hope in the name of New Year messages.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, the party queried: “What else would they tell Nigerians apart from inventing new lies and propaganda as they had always done, particularly at the turn of each New Year?

“Every New Year, since 2016, the APC and its federal government have been reeling out heaps of promises which they had no intentions to fulfill. Now they are warming up to reel out fresh ones in January 2018.

“What is the need of a New Year message from APC government when it would be replete with propaganda? What is the need of their yearly assurances when the only thing we see is an arrogant and incompetent government plunging the nation into economic recession and visiting the citizens with the worst forms of untold hardship.

“What seriousness should any Nigerian attach to a government that takes governance for granted, puts off its federal executive meeting at the slightest whims and blame imaginary invasion of its offices by rats for the inability to meet required statutory functions?

“What else should Nigerians expect from a government that promised massive employments only to render 7.74 million Nigerians jobless between 2016 and September 2017; with combined unemployment and underemployment rate hitting 40.0% as declared by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)?”

The party further mocked government monetary policy, adding that it failed to keep faith with pledges made to the Nigerian people.

“This is the same APC that promised to deliver naira exchange at N1 to 1USD but ended up wrecking the currency from N160-N170 to a scandalous N350-N400; the same party and its government promised to reduce the price of fuel only for it to rise from where the PDP left it at N86.50 to N300-N400 per litre.

“What do we expect from a government that so devastated the economy in 2017 that Nigerians were forced to turn to Ponzi schemes like the Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM) for survival only for an estimated three million of them to lose about N18 billion in the process.

“The APC misrule literarily turned 2017 into a harvest of woes; hunger, disease, violence and deaths while the nation is now being pummelled by ethnic and religious agitations and attendant violence in all parts of the country,” it noted.

The statement stressed that “Measured against all key performance indicators, the APC controlled federal government has fallen below the expectations of Nigerians.

“Painfully, instead of channeling the nation’s resources for the good of the citizens, the “zero corruption” federal government is busy providing cover for APC interests who are diverting public funds through padded budgets, multi-billion dollars secret oil subsidy regimes, illegal lifting of crude using unregistered APC fronts, pillaging of Nigeria’s

foreign reserves, diverting of funds meant for fight against insurgency and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the

northeast; and attempts to steal $1bn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA).”

The post Keep your New Year promises, PDP tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

