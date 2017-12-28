 Kemi Olunloyo speaks from prison, wants freedom | Nigeria Today
Kemi Olunloyo speaks from prison, wants freedom

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has finally spoken from prison. Ms. Olunloyo called for democracy in Nigeria, while announcing that she was still in Port-Harcourt prison. She confirmed the development via a post on her Instagram page. The controversial journalist was sent back to prison sometime in October for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

