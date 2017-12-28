Kemi Olunloyo speaks from prison, wants freedom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has finally spoken from prison. Ms. Olunloyo called for democracy in Nigeria, while announcing that she was still in Port-Harcourt prison. She confirmed the development via a post on her Instagram page. The controversial journalist was sent back to prison sometime in October for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation […]

