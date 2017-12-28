Kemi Olunloyo speaks from prison, wants freedom
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has finally spoken from prison. Ms. Olunloyo called for democracy in Nigeria, while announcing that she was still in Port-Harcourt prison. She confirmed the development via a post on her Instagram page. The controversial journalist was sent back to prison sometime in October for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation […]
Kemi Olunloyo speaks from prison, wants freedom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!