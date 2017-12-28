 Kenneth Omeruo Shares Photo Of Beautiful Wife In Air Force Officers Mess | Nigeria Today
Kenneth Omeruo Shares Photo Of Beautiful Wife In Air Force Officers Mess

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo today shared a photo of his beautiful fiancee, Chioma Nnamani, at the Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Mess and Suites in Abuja. The 24-year-old footballer who plies his trade with Kasimpasa in the Turkish top flight on loan from Chelsea shared the photo on his Instagram account. He captioned the photo:…

