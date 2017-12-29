Kenya: Paul Put’s Future Uncertain as SportPesa’s Withdrawal Looms – AllAfrica.com
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kenya: Paul Put's Future Uncertain as SportPesa's Withdrawal Looms
AllAfrica.com
Harambee Stars coach Paul Put is among several stakeholders likely to be affected by SportPesa's imminent withdrawal of its sponsorship to sports entities in the country. Nairobi News understands the giant gaming firm has now settled on pulling out of …
