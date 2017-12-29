 Kenya: Paul Put’s Future Uncertain as SportPesa’s Withdrawal Looms – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Paul Put’s Future Uncertain as SportPesa’s Withdrawal Looms – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Kenya: Paul Put's Future Uncertain as SportPesa's Withdrawal Looms
AllAfrica.com
Harambee Stars coach Paul Put is among several stakeholders likely to be affected by SportPesa's imminent withdrawal of its sponsorship to sports entities in the country. Nairobi News understands the giant gaming firm has now settled on pulling out of
What the 35% tax means to SportPesa and sports sponsorship in KenyaThe Star, Kenya
Gor, AFC, others could lose sh120m funding as betting tax enforced next weekThe Standard
High Court Judge Supports Kenya's New Gambling TaxCasino News Daily

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.