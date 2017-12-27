 Joho spends Boxing Day with patients, cancels Sh2.1m bill for 49 – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joho spends Boxing Day with patients, cancels Sh2.1m bill for 49 – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Joho spends Boxing Day with patients, cancels Sh2.1m bill for 49
The Star, Kenya
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with a woman and her child at Coast General Hospital, December 26, 2017. /TWITTER/HASSAN JOHO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Hassan Joho has ordered Coast General Hospital to discharge 49 people whose
Kenya: Joho's Sh2 Million Christmas Gift to Patients Detained in HospitalAllAfrica.com
Fashionable Governor Hassan Joho steps out wearing new sneakers worth ksh, 30000Ghafla!
Joho clears bills for 50 patients, redeems himself after poll showed he performed poorly in first 100 daysTUKO.CO.KE

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.