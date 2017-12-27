Joho spends Boxing Day with patients, cancels Sh2.1m bill for 49 – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Joho spends Boxing Day with patients, cancels Sh2.1m bill for 49
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with a woman and her child at Coast General Hospital, December 26, 2017. /TWITTER/HASSAN JOHO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Hassan Joho has ordered Coast General Hospital to discharge 49 people whose …
