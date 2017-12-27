 Kenya: Matatu Rolls in Matuu Killing Three – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Kenya: Matatu Rolls in Matuu Killing Three – AllAfrica.com

Dec 27, 2017


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Matatu Rolls in Matuu Killing Three
AllAfrica.com
Three people died and 34 others seriously wounded on Tuesday after their matatu rolled in Matuu, Machakos County. Yatta OCPD Kipsang Changach said the matatu was heading to Nairobi from Kitui when the driver lost control on the Thika/Garrisa highway
