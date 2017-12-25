Kenya should not experience more deaths due to elections, says cleric – The Standard



The Standard Kenya should not experience more deaths due to elections, says cleric

The Standard

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya(right) when he joined faithfuls at St. Benedict Mukoye Catholic Church in Kakamega County for a holy mass graced and blessed by Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi(left) [Photo:Chrispen Sechere/Standard]. Catholic clerics have …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

