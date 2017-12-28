Kenyan Policeman kills boss, injures colleagues

A Police Officer shot dead his boss before injuring his two colleagues at Southeast Kenya’s Makueni County, the Police said Thursday. The suspect is on the run after the incident, in which he shot dead the local deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) inspector and injured two other officers at the Makueni police station. The suspect’s seniors said he was armed with an AK47 rifle, which he used to commit the crime.

