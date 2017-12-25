Kiss Daniels “No Do” Video Is Out

Kiss Daniel is not letting his recent issue with his former record label deter him dishing out melodious songs and videos.

The Yeba star has released an official video for his song No Do as his Christmas gift to us. Before now, the song has been receiving massive airplay.

Watch the video below

This video was shot by Clarence Peters.

