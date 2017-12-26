Klopp Focused On Defense Against Swansea – The Liverpool Offside
|
The Liverpool Offside
|
Klopp Focused On Defense Against Swansea
The Liverpool Offside
The boss takes issue with the idea that Liverpool aren't doing their jobs at the back. By epicskyline Dec 26, 2017, 3:00am GMT. tweet · share · pin · Rec. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images. Have you finished opening your presents? Did you eat your …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!