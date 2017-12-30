Klopp: There Is Interest In Liverpool Stars

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has admitted there is interest in the club’s stars.

The Reds have already moved to bolster their squad, acquiring Virgil van Dijk for a fee of £75 million ahead of the second half of the season.

Liverpool expect to lose players in January, but Klopp will like to maintain the balance.

On what the window could hold for Liverpool, Klopp told reporters: “The first thing we have to make sure is that we have the squad we need for the second part of the season.

“We had a good situation so far in the squad and that’s what we need to have again for the second half of the season.

“Usually you make an agreement for a year. I know players have longer contracts and stuff like that but that’s how it is [then] everything can happen in the big transfer window in the summer.

“Usually, the player has the time – one year’s time – to train and play that good [to show] that it makes sense that he stays here.

“For a few young players it is quite different to be honest and we will have to see what we do there.

“With all the rest, we will see. The club’s interest is first, 100 per cent, so we need to make sure that we have enough players for different situations.

“The perfect situation is [that] for both sides it is really good, or nearly perfect – for the player and the club.

“If not, then the club needs to come first, that’s how it is. But we will see what happens, there is nothing decided so far, there are a few [clubs interested] in players.

“But if we agree or not? No decisions so far.”

