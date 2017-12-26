KNUT threatens to down tools over transfer of head teachers – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
KNUT threatens to down tools over transfer of head teachers
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has threatened to direct its members to down their tools over the ongoing massive transfer of head teachers of school principals. KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion argues that the decision by the teachers …
Teacher appraisal in schools has improved curriculum delivery
Sossion threatens strike over 'inconsiderate' transfer of 557 principals
Sossion threatens strike action over transfer of school heads
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!